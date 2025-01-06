FNA focuses on nurses reforms

The Fiji Nursing Association will focus on key priorities including improving the working conditions of nurses and ensuring their active participation in ongoing healthcare reforms at their first Annual General Meeting in April.

President Dr. Alisi Vudiniabola acknowledged that while some important issues were raised, time constraints at the last meeting prevented them from being fully addressed.

She adds one of the central focuses for the FNA moving forward is enhancing the professional standing of nurses across the country.

Dr. Vudiniabola emphasizes the importance of ensuring that nurses’ voices are heard in the ongoing healthcare reform process, which she believes is essential for creating a more effective and responsive healthcare system.