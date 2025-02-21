Five arrested for alleged aggravated robbery

[Source: Fiji Police Force Facebook]

Five men in their 20s were arrested by the Southern Division task force for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case in Cunningham, Suva yesterday.

The five are alleged to have hired the victim’s carrier from Laucala Beach to drop off hardware supplies in Cunningham at around 12pm.

Upon reaching their destination, one of the suspects informed the victim that he needed to get the carrier fare from a different location.

Upon reaching the location, the suspects fled the scene whereby the victim went in search of the men on foot.

It is alleged that the suspects returned and assaulted the victim and stole his truck which was later found abandoned at Cunningham Stage 2.

The Southern Division task force and Criminal Investigations Department located and arrested all five suspects.

They are all being questioned at the Nabua Police Station as investigation continues.

