Fiji’s economic gains tested by global market pressures

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

Fiji’s economy has surpassed growth projections, but its heavy reliance on imports continues to pose challenges.

Despite government efforts to diversify the economy and manage debt, external market forces remain a threat to long-term stability.

Fiji’s dependence on imported goods, particularly fuel and food, exposes it to global price fluctuations and supply chain disruptions, making economic resilience a key priority.

President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has warned that without structural changes, Fiji will struggle to control inflation and manage external shocks.

In response, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad maintains that recent policies have placed Fiji on the right path.

He says economic expansion has led to increased investment in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and student debt relief. The government has also prioritized subsidies and social welfare programs to ease financial pressures on businesses and households.

Beyond economic policies, the government, Prof Prasad states, is working to improve essential services.

The Finance Minister adds that work on key hospitals will soon begin, alongside measures to resolve persistent medicine shortages.

These initiatives, aimed at strengthening the healthcare system, are also expected to contribute to overall economic resilience.

