Fiji’s election to generate interest in the region: Peters

Former New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

Former New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says Fiji’s general election on December 14th will generate a lot of interest in the Pacific.

Speaking on New Zealand-based Radio Tarana, Peters says New Zealand in particular will have a lot of interest in Fiji’s general election.

He says there should always be free and fair elections, or else democracy cannot survive.

Article continues after advertisement

Peters says though the election in Fiji will be close to Christmas, the Pacific will have to wait and see the results.