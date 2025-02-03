Fijian artisans introduced to Siuhuu

Fijian artisans have been introduced to Siuhuu, a new online marketing platform tailored for the Pacific region.

The platform allows artisans to register and securely sell their products online.

Speaking during a workshop session Fiji Arts Council Director Maciusela Raitaukala highlighted that Siuhuu will open international markets, enabling artisans to sell their products in countries such as America, Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.

Article continues after advertisement

“Yes, the good thing about this online marketing platform is that it’s secure. Of course, they use these payment gateways from the banks, which is a layer of security that can avoid these online scams that we normally hear of. It’s a secure platform, it’s a secure online market payment gateway that can be trusted.”

Raitaukala says that the platform offers safer payment options, such as bank transfers, which provide more security compared to other online payment methods.

Siuhuu presents a valuable opportunity for Fijian artisans to showcase and sell their authentic arts and products globally.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.