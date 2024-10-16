Fiji can leverage opportunity in critical sectors through universities

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica states that Fiji can leverage opportunity in various critical sector through directed collaboration.

He highlighted this when he visited his Alma Mater – the University of New South Wales – as part of his official visit to Australia.

Vice Chancellor, Professor Atilla Brungs, highlights several potential synergies and areas of collaboration between UNSW and Fiji – particularly in fields that are critical for sustainable development, innovation, and regional growth.

Kamikamica highlighted some of the challenges Fiji faces and addressed the opportunities for cooperation in areas of Environmental Sustainability and Climate Change resilience, Marine-based Economic Development, Sustainable Agri/Aquaculture and Food Security and Startups and Entrepreneurship.



The Trade Minister adds that collaboration across such fields underlines UNSW’s goal of creating globally impactful research which can have immense benefits.



The visit also included a talanoa with Australia Awards recipients from Fiji currently studying in Australia.