FHL records $14.9m profit

Fijian holdings Limited. [File Photo]

Fijian Holdings Limited Group has recorded a net profit of $14.9m for the year ended June 2022, compared to a loss of $17.6m in the last financial year.

Acting Chair, Yogesh Karan says the improved results show positive growth despite the unanticipated circumstances and challenges encountered during the year as they continue to recover from the pandemic.

Karan says Financial Year 2022 was a year of consolidation and re-strategizing FHL’s objectives and goals.

He states for the Financial Year 2022 profit was driven mainly by RB Patel Limited, Merchant Finance Limited, and Pacific Cement Limited.

He adds the board has made notable changes to the leadership team of the Group and realigned its target, through the three-year strategic plan, to achieve the pre-COVID results or better by Financial Year 2024.