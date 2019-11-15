Emergency Operation Center activated

The National Disaster Management Office has activated its Emergency Operation Centers around the country in anticipation of the tropical depression that continues to intensify.

Director NDMO Vasiti Soko says the authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the four divisional EOC will start operating by this afternoon.

“We are asking the public to take precautions. We’ve been sending out situation reports as of when information is received at our National Emergency Operation Center and also adhere to our public advisory. As I had mentioned earlier, there is a high chance of heavy rain coming into our region before strong winds kick in. If you have a person living with a disability living in your home, please include them as part of your disaster plan. Know your emergency contact line should you be caught in a situation where you need assistance.

Meanwhile, all evacuation centers are on standby and will be activated when the need arises.