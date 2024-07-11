FNU on track to produce 100,000 skilled workers by next year

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji National University Pro Vice-Chancellor for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Dr. Isimeli Tagicakiverata, says that FNU is on track to produce over 100,000 skilled workers by next year and 200,000 by 2030.

In a statement, FNU reported that at least 69,146 students graduated from FNU’s TVET programs between 2019 and this year.

He noted that this figure consists of 60,641 graduates from formal programs and competency-based short courses, with an additional 8,505 students completing non-formal rural TVET programs.

He added that FNU has produced 11,393 graduates for the Tourism and Hospitality sector; 3,360 graduates for the Information Technology sector; 9,715 graduates in Executive Management and related areas; 6,959 graduates for the Construction sector; 18,149 graduates for the Automotive sector; and 5,602 graduates for the Electrical and Electronics sector.

Dr. Tagicakiverata stated that all these training areas boast impressive employability rates of 90 percent or higher.

He further stated that FNU is mindful of quality and relevance, so it works very closely with industry stakeholders in the regular review, update, and improvement of TVET courses and programs.

He added that FNU’s Apprenticeship and Trade Testing guarantees a 100 percent employability rate for its 2,085 graduates.