Eco Guardians challenge mindset

The Eco Guardians of Fiji hope to inspire the younger generation to be environmentally conscious.

This was highlighted by the Chief Executive of Eco Guardians, Joanna Caine, while speaking at the Clean Up campaign of Mosquito Island in Lami today.

Caine says the aim of this campaign is to engage as many youths as possible so that they can be educated on the importance of our environment.

Eco Guardians is among other organizations to mark the World Ocean’s Day in a big way.

“The whole purpose of this event is that our organization focuses on litter and the whole we are hear is because we are celebrating world oceans day because we know that our litter all ends up in the ocean, the rubbish that we produce on land in the ocean.”

Assistant Minister of the Prime Ministers Office Sakiusa Tubuna says concerted efforts are crucial in maximizing proactive action in conservation efforts.

“Todays event certainly marks our solidarity in enacting our care for our environment and our oceans and i must commend the efforts of the Eco Guardians and their role in advocating for environment care.”

Many youth groups around the country’s including this group of Eco Guardians are doing whatever they can to inspire the next generation and create much needed awareness in keeping our oceans and environment clean.

This charitable organization is are also trying challenging adults to take better care of their trash rather than throwing them carelessly.