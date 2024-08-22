Drug cases surge, authorities call for united front

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua (right)

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua is reiterating the call for a united approach in addressing the root causes of drug use and trafficking as police statistics reveal a significant increase in drug-related cases.

While statistics reveal a concerning 42 percent rise in illicit drug cases reported in July, the data also reveals a disturbing trend among young people, with five high school students among the 163 individuals charged with drug-related offenses.

Tikoduadua stresses the need for a comprehensive approach that involves parents, schools, and community organizations to prevent and combat drug use.

“To curtail our drug situation, this is not the responsibility only of the government. The government’s best position in this matter is to support civil society and that’s what we are doing through the narcotic strategy, through our work with civil society in every respect, the Vanua, the NGOs, that’s where our best efforts are.”

Tikoduadua says the fight against illicit drugs is a shared responsibility.

“We cannot, you know, we cannot overstate the importance of the community’s role. So government will be very supportive, we provide the strategy, provide the resource but the Vanua and the community needs to take the lead and the church.”

With Hindus celebrating Krishna Janamashtami over the next few days, Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha President Dhirendra Nand is also encouraging mandali’s to advocate on the issue of drugs.