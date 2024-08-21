Disclosures not ready in Pryde’s case

Suspended Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde [File Photo]

Suspended Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde has been informed that the tribunal is not ready to proceed his matter and cannot fix any hearing date as the disclosures is not complete.

The matter was called for mention on Monday as the scheduled hearing set for 19th to 31st August 2024 was vacated.

Pryde’s counsel Adish Narayan was informed that the tribunal was not able to advise when additional affidavits will be completed and served.

The tribunal was informed that the Judicial Services Commission had still not acknowledged Pryde’s correspondence made through his counsel on the issue of the suspension of his salary.

Narayan informed the judges of Pryde’s inability to defend himself since without his salary he is unable to engage any counsel for the substantive hearing.

The matter will be called again on 6th September.