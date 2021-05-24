Three further remanded for alleged robbery

Three people who allegedly robbed a taxi driver in Pacific Harbor on Friday have been remanded in custody.

The three charged with one count of aggravated robbery and theft of motor vehicle appeared in the Navua Magistrate court today.

A 17-year-old, 30-year-old Simione Waqaicere and 20-year-old Anare Molilevu are all from Lepanoni Settlement in Deuba.

Article continues after advertisement

Waqaicere is also charged with one count of breach of suspended sentence.

The bail hearing for the 17-year-old juvenile will be called tomorrow.

The two others have been remanded in custody till Friday for bail hearing.

The three allegedly violently assaulted and robbed a 57-year-old taxi driver on Friday at around 5.30pm.

The alleged incident happened in Waikalou Pacific Harbor.

It is alleged the three hired the taxi and asked the driver to take them to Waikalou.

They fled in the taxi which was later found abandoned in Mokosoi.