Ovalau man to be sentenced for assaulting wife to death

A 34-year-old man convicted of assaulting his young wife who later passed away at the hospital will be sentenced tomorrow.

Tevita Deve was charged with one count of murder and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The court heard that on March 4th, 2018, Deve assaulted his 21-year-old wife.

She was admitted to the hospital where she passed away.

The incident happened at Naikorokoro Village in Levuka, Ovalau.

The assessors had found him guilty of murder but the High court Judge had overturned this and found Deve guilty of one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The prosecution has asked for a harsher sentence while the defense asked for a suspended sentence.