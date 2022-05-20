Court

Former MP exits through Judge’s Chambers

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected]

May 20, 2022 3:32 pm

Nikolau Nawaikula

Nikolau Nawaikula was escorted through the judge’s chambers after his sentence was handed down in the Suva High Court today.

Chief Operations Officer ACP Abdul Khan confirmed that this measure was taken by the escorting police officers for security reasons.

The former Social Democratic Liberal Party MP was convicted of knowingly providing false information about his permanent residence to the parliament secretariat by the High Court earlier this month.

Nawaikula lied about his residence being in Buca village, Vanua Levu, and obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020 while claiming parliamentary allowances.

