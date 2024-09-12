Court suspends sentence of drunk duo

The Lautoka High Court has suspended jail terms for two youths who unlawfully entered a house in Tavua last year in search of food.

They were intoxicated when they committed the offense.

An eyewitness saw Meleti Bale and Qelenika Kula entering the house of the complainant on the 25th of November with the intent to steal food items.

The complainant, who was away, returned only to see that her house door was opened, and she reported the matter to police.

They were found guilty, and their sentences for two years have been suspended as they are first offenders and with previous good character.

The court told them it believes that their chances of rehabilitation are high, and this deems their sentences suspended appropriate.

They have also been advised of the effect of breaching a suspended sentence.