Council and police intensify fight against drugs

The Labasa market

The Labasa Town Council believes that alleged drug trading within the Labasa market premises will require a solution directed by those in power.

This, after noting the majority of arrests made last year in the North were within the Labasa market premises, taxi stands, and public places.

Labasa Special Administrator Chair Paul Jaduram says Labasa town council and the Fiji Police Force will continue to collaborate in the fight against illicit drugs.

Jaduram adds that with the New Year, effective action is required to combat the illegal drug trade.

“But hopefully, the government of the day has to come up with something. We have to work together. Something that I feel we need to think deeper into this. It is a problem of the country. So as far as the council is concerned, we have got our eyes and ears around, looking at areas wherever we can find them. We report the matter to police.”

In response, Acting Divisional Police Commander North Superintendent of Police Eroni Soqosoqo says they will continue to work with the council on the matter.

He says their CCTV camera, which is within the market area, is of great assistance to police in terms of investigations

Soqosoqo is also urging the public to assist in the war on drugs by using the Crime Stoppers line 919 to report any illegal drug activity happening within their area.

He is also encouraging the public to report any new or unknown characters moving around their neighborhood.

The Acting DPC North assures the public that all tip-offs given by them are confidential.

“Be observant and talk to the nearest police post or station to relay the information.”

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force in the North have also noted an increase in the number of juveniles involved in the illicit drug trade, which again raised questions about parents and guardians’ responsibilities.