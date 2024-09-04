News

Continuous disregard of Litter Act is concerning: PM

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 4, 2024 12:45 pm

There is a continuous disregard for the enforcement of the Litter Act of 2008, which is a concern for the Environment Ministry.

This was highlighted by the Prime Minister and Minister for Environment Sitiveni Rabuka in parliament this morning, stating that the current fine of $40 for littering is insufficient to deter offenders.

Rabuka says the Litter Act is now outdated and it lacks the definitions that are needed to enable effective policing and enforcement.

“The litter decree or act and its amendment are now being reviewed, including the container deposits for bottlers and those that use plastic containers. As I said, the fine is only $40. If you don’t pay that within 30 days, you will be prosecuted. The Ministry has been diligently working on strengthening enforcement, which is really the issue. Not the act itself, but the enforcement of the act.”

The Prime Minister adds that the Ministry acknowledges the existing gaps in the Litter Act of 2008 and its amendment in 2010, which needs to be strengthened for effective enforcement.

Therefore, he adds that the act is currently being reviewed.

