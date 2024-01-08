Church warns against smoking and kava

[File Photo]

The Methodist Church has sent a strong reminder to all of its ministers against excessive smoking and kava usage.

Church President Rev. Dr. Semisi Turagavou stressed the need for pastors and church elders to set a good example for their congregation.

“Because they are good examples of Christian leaders and we don’t want to see people or followers. We want our church ministers not to smoke and not to drink kava from evening to midnight. So this call from the leadership of the church to all church ministers and church members to exercise more discipline on kava drinking and smoking.”

Rev. Turagavou emphasized the need for church clergy to act as role models for the Christian community and encouraged them to develop discipline in their daily lives.

The Church expresses its commitment to prioritizing spiritual well-being while acknowledging the difficulties brought about by the kava’s cultural significance for the people.