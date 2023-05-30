Change in nightclub operating hours to increase safety

The coalition government is working to create a safer nightlife environment and promote a sense of tranquility for both residents and tourists.

Attorney General, Siromi Turaga says the government wants to promote a view of peace and security among the people of Fiji.

He says concerns were raised by the public about incidents of theft and criminal activities outside nightclubs.

“We want to clear the streets early in the morning. When people come out early in the morning to do their morning walk, they should not be frustrated; there should not be any concern for them. We also want to promote a view of peace and security among the people of Fiji.”

The Attorney General also emphasized the importance of this move in ensuring the safety and well-being of Fijians.

In response to these concerns, the government has proposed changes in the operating hours of nightclubs.

The proposal is for the nightclubs to close their doors at 1am instead of 5am.