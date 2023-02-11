Bau visit strengthens ties: President

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere (left), Ratu Apenisa Cakobau. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere believes that there is a need to reaffirm our traditional bonds established by our forefathers before the Great Council of Chiefs reconvenes.

A delegation from the chiefly island of Bau visited the President earlier this week.

Ratu Wiliame expressed his sincerity and appreciation for the noble gesture shown to him by the people of Bau.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The President says the people of Macuata and the Kubuna Confederacy has always shared a close bond and their visit is a testament to the longstanding traditional ties that they both share.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ratu Wiliame says as they embark on a new journey, they will face many challenges, however, support and respect are needed to establish their ties traditionally.

He also stressed that everyone needs to work together to build a better Fiji.