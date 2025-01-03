Active trough to bring heavy rain to Fiji

[File Photo]

A heavy rain warning has been issued for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Northern Division and whole of Viti Levu.

A heavy rain alert is now in force for the rest of the Fiji Group.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says this is due to an active trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain that will affect the Northern, Western and Eastern parts of the country.

Article continues after advertisement

The trough is expected to gradually spread to the rest of the country by tonight.

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is urging the public to stay alert for possible flash flooding in low-lying areas, informal settlements, small streams and irish crossings.

Motorists are advised to take extra precautions while driving as road conditions have deteriorated due to continuous heavy rain.