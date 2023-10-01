ACS celebrates 75 years of empowering girls

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka [right] during the Old Girls Sparkling Diamonds Garden Party celebration [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka has paid tribute to the first 62 students of Sawani based Adi Cakobau School as they mark 75 years of educational journey.

ACS commemorated this legacy with the launch of the Matua Project during the Old Girls Sparkling Diamonds Garden Party celebration in Suva yesterday.

Gavoka says at a time when formal education for young girls was not common, the school welcomed 62 girls through its gates.

Over the years, the institution has produced accomplished citizens, many of whom are now renowned lawyers, journalists, doctors, diplomats, businesswomen, teachers, and even politicians.

“75 years ago Adi Cakobau School opened its gates to the first group of young girls becoming its first students. So please allow me to firstly acknowledge and pay tribute to the matua, the 62 young girls who are the pioneers of what has made today possible since 1948.”

The newly created Matua Project is a digital storytelling program that documents the tales and lessons of ACS seniors which is accessible to the school’s younger generations.