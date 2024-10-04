44 counts against Sayed-Khaiyum as 66 charges laid

Former Attorney General and Minister for Civil Aviation Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum [left] and Shaenaz Voss

Former Attorney General and Minister for Civil Aviation Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum faces 44 charges including unlawful carriage of firearm on aircraft.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Nancy Tikoisuva, confirms sanctioning the charges against Sayed-Khaiyum, former Executive General of Corporate Affairs, Fiji Airways Shaenaz Voss and Fiji Airways General Manager Safety, Security and Quality, Sharun Ali and Fiji Airlines trading as Fiji Link.

Sayed-Khaiyum is charged with 11 counts of unlawful carriage of firearm on aircraft, 11 counts of receiving a corrupt benefit, 11 counts of breach of trust by person employed in the public service and 11 counts of abuse of office.

Voss is charged with three counts of giving a corrupt benefit and Ali is charged with 11 counts of giving a corrupt benefit.

Additionally, Voss, Ali and Fiji Link are charged with five counts of breach of mandatory reporting of security occurrences and three counts of breach of airline security.

The accused persons are charged under the Civil Aviation (Security) Act 1994, Civil Aviation (Security) Regulations 1994 and Crimes Act 2009.

They will appear in Nadi Magistrates’ Court today.

