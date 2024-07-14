31 families want permanent relocation to Australia

Thirty-one families, whose spouses are part of the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility Scheme, have expressed their interest in moving permanently to Australia.

They attended a pre-decision briefing session in Suva yesterday with Permanent Secretary for Employment, Maritino Nemani.

The Permanent Secretary emphasized that the Family Accompaniment pilot addresses concerns about the impact of long separations on workers and their families.

Article continues after advertisement



Permanent Secretary for Employment, Maritino Nemani [Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations/ Facebook]

This initiative will enable 200 long-term PALM Scheme workers to bring their immediate families, including spouses, de facto partners, and eligible dependent children, to Australia.

Nemani acknowledged the Australian government under the Vuvale partnership for the opportunity to assist Fijians and their families in improving their livelihoods.

He also highlighted ongoing talks to strengthen the labour mobility scheme, with the family accompaniment pilot being a significant agenda item.

The briefing, conducted by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Pacific Labour Facility, will inform families about living in Australia and the available support.