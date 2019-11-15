China slams Bulanauca’s COVID-19 claims

The Chinese Embassy in Fiji has lashed out at SODELPA MP Mitieli Bulanauca for his comments in parliament.

The Embassy says the comments can fuel racial ramifications for the Chinese community here.

Bulanauca had said that COVID-19 has been spread by evil forces to assist China and they’re responsible for the crisis we are in and were assisted by satanic forces.

The Embassy says they’re shocked and disappointed with Bulanauca’s parliamentary remarks which doesn’t have any facts but taken from fake social media pages.

It adds we need to keep cool heads and clearly say no to racism and xenophobia.

Such acrimony will not only undercut cooperation between our nations but also sow seeds of suspicion and confrontation that could put our people and even the world in grave danger.

Bulanauca also went on to hit out at the World Health Organisation, saying it had sided with China.

“They’re still for the vaccine and when one is approved by WHO whose integrity is now questionable for siding with China or communism, you will be artificially be inseminated with a certificate to it under your body or skin.”

The Chinese embassy however states that all available reliable data suggests that the virus has a natural animal origin and is not a manipulated or constructed virus.

“We have all along been in good communication and cooperation with WHO. But we have never attempted to manipulate the organization. WHO is a specialized UN agency for public health security? It has 194 member states, where 11 members on its 21-strong headquarters leadership are from the US, the EU, Canada and Australia, and only one is from China.”

The embassy further says coronavirus did not originate from Wuhan as claimed by many, as the origin is yet to be identified.

It is calling for solidarity and cooperation as a weapon to halt the pandemic.