VOU shines at FETA

[Source: VOU]

Among the distinguished winners at the Fijian Excellence in Tourism Awards, the spotlight shone brightly on the VOU Dance Company who won two awards.

Among them was Artistic Director Navi Fong who won the Rising Star Award.

Reflecting on the accolade, Fong expresses profound gratitude, acknowledging the significance of the achievement within the context of VOU’s transformative journey.

Article continues after advertisement

Fong says at one point they were part of the entertainment but now they have been recognized.

“We used to actually entertain at this very event and I used to dance on stage as the entertainer. I’m around 2014-2015. So it’s kind of a surreal full circle moment that this is happening today.”

Fong also acknowledges the support around him over the years stating that it takes a village to raise a child.

He says his family and coworkers have been pivotal during his journey.

VOU Dance also won the Training and Development Award during the FETA.