Tom Holland gets more love for ‘Lip Sync Battle’

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

When the sun shines, Tom Holland and Rihanna can shine together.

The “Spider-Man” star appeared on “Lip Sync Battle” back in 2017 and performed to the superstar singer’s hit song, “Umbrella.” People are still talking about it.

Holland was asked about the performance in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying he’s “proud” of it.

“I like that it left a lasting impact,” he said. “It was an amazing time.”

Holland said he had zero issue with the dance moves, or the fishnet stockings he wore to get his full Rihanna on.

“I’ve grown up in the most non-toxic-masculine environment possible,” he said. “I didn’t realize what I was doing was so forward-thinking.”

As much as he enjoyed it, Holland said it’s not something he would repeat.

“Because I’ve really worked hard in my career and I’ve really been calculated in deciding what it is I do and when I do it,” the actor said.

“And for all the movies that I’m incredibly proud of, the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ is what I get the most compliments for.”

Something else people are interested in is his romance with his “Spider-Man” costar, Zendaya, whom he performed against on “Lip Sync Battle.”

The pair have tried to be private about their relationship, but Holland did share that she has joined him in his beloved sport of golfing.

“I’ve given her a few lessons,” he told the publication. “She’s very naturally talented, a real athlete, so she picked it up really quickly.”