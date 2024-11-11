The Beatles earn first Grammy nominations since 1997

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

The Beatles earned their first Grammy nominations since 1997.

The Fab Four earned two nods for their latest – and “last” – song “Now and Then,” with their nod in the record of the year category sitting among contemporary artists including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

The iconic rock group was also recognized in the best rock performance category for the track.

This year’s nods for “Now and Then” marks the first Beatles nominations since the late ’90s, when they won three Grammys in 1997.

Referred to by Paul McCartney as “the last Beatles song,” the track was written by the late John Lennon, who died in 1980, and features original vocals that Lennon recorded in 1970 that were preserved using artificial intelligence.

“Now and Then” features new instrumentation from both McCartney and Ringo Starr, the only two surviving Beatles, plus guitar recordings by the late George Harrison – who died in 2001 – from the ‘90s.

The Beatles’ first-ever Grammy win came in 1965 at the 7th Grammy Awards, where they won best new artist of 1964 and best performance by a vocal group for their now-timeless hit “A Hard Day’s Night.”

In 1968, they won album of the year for their groundbreaking album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”

The band has won seven Grammys total, to date.

However, the Beatles aren’t the only classic rock ‘n rollers from that era to appear on this year’s list of Grammy nominees. The Rolling Stones earned a nomination on Friday for best rock album for their 2023 album “Hackney Diamonds.”

Led by original members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, the Stones have together won three Grammys in their career, the most recent coming in 2018 for their album “Blue & Lonesome” in the best traditional blues album category.

They earned their first nod in 1978 for “Some Girls,” which was recognized for album of the year at the time.