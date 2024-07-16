Stars give fans 'blast from past' at festival

[Source: BBC]

Hundreds of music fans have enjoyed a “blast from the past” at a one-day festival celebrating some of the stars of the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

Pop acts such as Toyah, Haircut 100, Damage and Liberty X took to the stage at Hits On The Pitch at Stockport Rugby Club in Greater Manchester on Saturday.

The event saw many memorable moments, including singer Chesney Hawkes leading the crowd in a rendition of The Beatles’ Hey Jude, in tribute to England footballer Jude Bellingham before the nation’s appearance in the Euros 2024 final.

Article continues after advertisement

Organizer Paul Taylor said it had been a chance to go “back to the good old glory days” and enjoy “guilty pleasures and forgotten treasures spanning across three unforgettable decades”.