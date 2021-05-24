Foo Fighters scrap tour after drummer Taylor Hawkins' death

The Foo Fighters have cancelled the rest of their tour following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The 50-year-old died at the weekend in the Colombian capital Bogota, where the US rock band had been scheduled to headline a music festival.

Their tour also included sold-out stadium shows in the UK this summer, as well as dates in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

They made the announcement with “great sadness” after their “staggering loss”.

In a statement on social media, they added: “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.

“With love, Foo Fighters.”



Fans have left candles, flowers and photographs outside the hotel in Bogota [Source: BBC]

Hawkins joined the band in 1997 as they became one of the biggest bands in the world. They have won 12 Grammy Awards and are nominated for three more at this year’s ceremony, where they had been due to perform on Sunday.

On top of his drumming skills, Hawkins had writing credits on several songs and sometimes sang at concerts.

Taylor Hawkins, a drummer who ‘served the song’

His death lead to an outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians and shocked fans.

A toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants, Colombian authorities said.

But the cause of death remains unknown and investigators did not say if the mix of drugs was a factor.