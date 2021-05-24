Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Foo Fighters scrap tour after drummer Taylor Hawkins' death

| @BBCWorld
March 30, 2022 3:27 pm
The band made the announcement "in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. [Source: BBC]

The Foo Fighters have cancelled the rest of their tour following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The 50-year-old died at the weekend in the Colombian capital Bogota, where the US rock band had been scheduled to headline a music festival.

Their tour also included sold-out stadium shows in the UK this summer, as well as dates in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

They made the announcement with “great sadness” after their “staggering loss”.

In a statement on social media, they added: “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.

“With love, Foo Fighters.”


Fans have left candles, flowers and photographs outside the hotel in Bogota [Source: BBC]

Hawkins joined the band in 1997 as they became one of the biggest bands in the world. They have won 12 Grammy Awards and are nominated for three more at this year’s ceremony, where they had been due to perform on Sunday.

On top of his drumming skills, Hawkins had writing credits on several songs and sometimes sang at concerts.

Taylor Hawkins, a drummer who ‘served the song’
His death lead to an outpouring of tributes from fellow musicians and shocked fans.

A toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants, Colombian authorities said.

But the cause of death remains unknown and investigators did not say if the mix of drugs was a factor.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.