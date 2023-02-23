Akshay Kumar breaks Guinness World Record

Akshay Kumar [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Akshay Kumar has an immense fan following worldwide.

As an exceptional tribute to his fans across the globe he has gone ahead and done the unthinkable, he has actually gone ahead and broken a Guinness World Record! Superstar Akshay Kumar has today broken the Guinness World Records title for the most self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes at a meet and greet with fans scheduled in Mumbai, Maharashtra for the promotion of his upcoming movie Selfiee releasing on 24th February 2023.

The superstar who is known for his disruptive stunts and distinctive records is now the Guinness World Records title holder for this special feat with 184 selfies.