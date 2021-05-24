Trade Minister proposes inclusion of fish in program

Trade and Commerce Minister, Faiyaz Koya has proposed the inclusion of fish in the value chain development program.

Speaking at the culmination of the two-day 112th Session of the Organizations of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States Council of Ministers, Koya made the proposal in view of its important contribution to OACPS countries, in particular, Small Island States like Fiji.

Koya says fish is a major source of affordable protein for the population especially in SIDS and many people rely on the sector for their jobs and livelihoods.

Furthermore, he says fish and fishery products are vital to our economies.

This as kava, coconut, sugar and cassava are amongst the 11 value chains selected for the Framework Program on support for OACPS Agriculture Value Chains Development.

Speaking on the EU’s blacklisting of OACPS countries for tax purposes, Koya reiterated the need for policy space to incentivize the urgent economic recovery and sustainable development of member economies from the socio-economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says not only will the blacklisting be a major deterrent to attracting foreign direct investment at a time when it is much needed, but it also carries reputational risks and may affect the ability of countries to access funds from international development partners.