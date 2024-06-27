Kamikamica predicts construction boom

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica [File Photo]

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica has predicted a construction boom towards the end of the year and into the next.

This he says as major projects such as new hotels, Google’s data centre, and solar production initiatives are ready to commence.

Kamikamica says there is at least four major hotels to break ground.

With the 2024/2025 national budget to be announced this Friday, Kamikamica highlighted significant progress and future plans in key sectors.

Kamikamica also highlighted significant achievements in improving connectivity, with efforts to collaborate with Google to enhance internet access in Fiji.

“Fiji can become genuinely a technological hub in Fiji, so more jobs for young people in IT, those kind of areas, which are very high-paying jobs. So that’s one of the things that we’ve, I have to say, we’ve done relatively well.”

Kamikamica says while there are some economic challenges, they are committed to ensuring that economy continues to grow.