Central restaurants fully booked for Valentine’s Day

Restaurants in Suva experienced a surge in customers on Valentine’s Day, with many fully booked as couples and families gathered to celebrate the occasion.

Zamzam Restaurant, known for its Arabian cuisine, saw an overwhelming response, with over 114 reservations recorded.

Zamzam Food and Beverage attendant Areita Nailagovesi says bookings exceeded capacity, forcing them to stop taking reservations and accommodate only walk-ins.

“So far, our booking is more than 114 packs, and we still have more calls coming in, but I can’t take any more reservations. We will try to cater to walk-ins once tables become available.”

She says for Valentine’s specials, Zamzam offered a selection of dishes.

The Coffee Hub Suva also experienced a packed house, opting not to take reservations and serving only walk-in customers due to high demand.

The Coffee Hub Sales and Marketing Assistant, Amelia Rahiman says to accommodate more customers, they have opened their VIP space and saw similar demand across outlets in Nadi, Ba, and Lautoka.

“Since opening this morning, all our tables have been full, and we have customers waiting outside.”

With restaurants at full capacity and walk-ins filling up available spaces, Valentine’s Day is proving to be one of the busiest days for Suva’s dining establishments.

