Business potential in refurbished furniture

"The Attic" in Jerusalem Road, Suva.

Fiji born- New Zealander, Vivienne Wade saw a potential business opportunity in refurbished furniture, driving her to start a business.

What started as a small online business during COVID-19 has turned into a full-time venture as Wade has opened her refurbished furniture and home decoration store “The Attic” in Jerusalem Road, Suva.

Wade says it’s her passion to collect quality items.

Article continues after advertisement



Vivienne Wade

“There were lots of things that were available overseas that I didn’t see here, even though Fiji has developed, but I was really excited about different potential businesses and had to sort of pinpoint one that that was of interest to me of passion which I had and home furniture, home furnishing has always been something I enjoy.”

She adds her business promotes a healthy environment as all products are reusable and recyclable.

“Globally, more and more people are becoming aware of environmental factors, climate change is now a hot topic and it should be, people are sort of aware of recycling and reusing things is re-purposing things and I didn’t see a lot of that happening in Fiji and they use clothes store as a big industry now, but I didn’t see too much of used home furnishing”

She adds more than $30,000 has been invested in the new venture.