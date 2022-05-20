$600k investment creates jobs in Nadi

An investment of half a million dollars has seen Korean-based designer brand Ximi Vogue enter the Fijian market.

Motibhai Group General Manager Retail Arnol Narayan says by opening the first outlet within the Prouds Downtown Nadi shopping complex, the international fashion brand is ready to deliver and surprise consumers.

Narayan says the investment has also created eight new jobs.

“Our research tells us that our market is ready for this kind of store in Fiji. So, this store basically has all the products that catch in your daily life that you use in your daily life. “

Fiji now joins the other 2,300 Ximi Vouge stores in 93 countries.