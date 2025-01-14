US judge allows DOJ to release report on Trump's election subversion case

[Source: Reuters]

A federal judge on Monday cleared the way for the U.S. Justice Department to publicly release a portion of former Special Counsel Jack Smith’s report on President-elect Donald Trump’s 2020 election subversion case.

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench by Trump at the end of his first term, had previously blocked the Justice Department from releasing the entire report.

She declined for now, however, a request by the Justice Department to allow congressional leadership to be permitted to review the second part of Smith’s report pertaining to Trump’s retention of classified documents and scheduled an emergency hearing on Friday to hear arguments on the matter.