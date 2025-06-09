Sigatoka resident calls for reforms that benefit all

Constitutional reforms must serve the interests of all Fijians and remain fair regardless of which government is in power, says submitter Selvin Kumar.

Speaking during public consultations on the Constitution Amendment Bill held in Lawai Village Hall in Sigatoka, Kumar said changes must strengthen equality, protect rights and improve democratic accountability.

He urged the committee to consider the long-term effects of the proposed reforms.

“A constitution must outlive the government that introduces it. What may appear beneficial today must also be fair and workable under a different government tomorrow. We must consider whether the proposed changes will strengthen Fiji for the next 5, 10, 20, 30, 50 years.”

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar said businesses, investors and communities need stable institutions, transparent governance and confidence in the country’s legal framework.

He said amendments should strengthen checks and balances rather than concentrate power without adequate safeguards.

Kumar also called for meaningful public consultation, saying citizens must understand the proposed changes and how their rights could be affected.

He urged the committee to consider the views of rural communities, young people, workers, business owners and vulnerable groups alongside those of politicians and legal experts.

Kumar said the Constitution must protect future generations and promote unity, fairness and equal opportunity.