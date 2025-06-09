Oceans will be negotiated at COP31

Pacific countries are calling for equal treatment and greater recognition of their voices in international climate negotiations ahead of COP31 in Türkiye.

Pacific Ocean Envoy Inia Seruiratu says small island nations continue to place their hopes in international cooperation, stressing that their demands for stronger climate action are fundamentally about protecting their right to life.

Seruiratu says Pacific countries must be treated fairly and respectfully in negotiations.

The Ocean Envoy says that our communities continue to experience the impacts of climate change.

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“And for us, as small island countries, we have high hopes in multilateralism. And this is our hope, where we bring our voices and we hope that we will be treated equally and fairly and with all respect, because we have a right to life. That’s the bottom line. We have a right to life. And life is a human right.”

Seruiratu adds that Pacific countries have already demonstrated leadership in international climate negotiations

“Our voice is important, and our leadership is equally important as well. We’ve shown that leadership from the very beginning. Through our leaders, the 1.5 language was there in Article 2 of the Paris Agreement. Through our leaders, we have been able to make some very good progress on loss and damage, although the finances are still not flowing to the rate in which we expected. There are still gaps, but at least that’s Pacific leadership.”

Pacific COP31 Envoy Tina Stege says the region has delivered a clear message to international delegates that Pacific communities want to remain in their homes despite the growing threats posed by climate change.

“There are about 40 countries around that table. And those people have heard very clearly from us that we want to continue to welcome them to our homes. And the only way to do that is to respond forcefully and overwhelmingly to the fact that we will be overshooting 1.5. And that any outcomes in Antalya need to respond to that fact.”

The Pacific envoys are pushing for COP31 to deliver meaningful outcomes on climate financing, ocean protection and stronger climate action, while ensuring small island nations have a fair voice in decisions affecting their future.