PM says relationship with Iran 'not an endorsement'

[Source: Micheal West Media]

The prime minister has rejected calls to expel Iran’s ambassador over comments praising the slain leader of Hezbollah, saying it’s in the national interest to maintain a diplomatic relationship with the Middle Eastern country.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton called for Ahmad Sadeghi to be expelled for describing Hassan Nasrallah as a “remarkable leader” after the secretary-general of the designated terrorist organisation was killed in Israeli air strikes in Lebanon.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said he condemned the ambassador’s comments and any support for terrorist organisations but noted the importance of Australia’s links with Iran.

“Australia has maintained a diplomatic relationship with Iran since 1968 … not because we agree with the regime but because it’s in the national interest,” he told reporters in Sydney.

“It has never been an endorsement of the regime but it has been a channel to protect Australia’s interests and to communicate our views and the views of our allies.”

His government has sanctioned Iranian individuals and entities, Mr Albanese said, while the former government maintained “silence about Iran”.

Mr Dutton insisted the Iranian ambassador’s comments were “completely and utterly at odds with what is in our country’s best interests”.

“The prime minister and the foreign minister should show the strength of character and expel him from our country,” he told reporters in Brisbane.

As violence escalates in the Middle East, Australian politicians are urging citizens in Lebanon to leave.

But evacuation flights have taken off with empty seats.

A plane that left Lebanon on Thursday with 80 seats allocated for Australians had just 41 people take up the offer and though 500 seats are available on a flight leaving on Saturday, only 238 Australians have registered so far.

“We have been warning for many months now, pleading with people to please leave Lebanon because it is not a safe place,” Mr Albanese said.

Israel has intensified military action against Lebanon, bombing southern parts of the nation and its capital Beirut in attacks that have killed hundreds of people.

Mr Dutton also stressed that Australians in Lebanon should leave at the first opportunity.

“If people are waiting for a RAAF flight, that is going to get more and more difficult. So I would just say that they should heed the advice of the prime minister: book that commercial flight now and get out of harm’s way,” he said.

Israel has threatened retaliation against Iran for a missile attack.

Assistant Foreign Minister Tim Watts said while Israel had the right to self defence, he pleaded for a de-escalation of tension.

“We need to break this cycle of violence that we’re seeing in the region. It’s not in anyone’s interest in the region to see a regional conflict, and that’s really what we are on the brink of at the moment,” he said.

As a deal was struck to allow a Sydney protest to go ahead on Sunday ahead of the first anniversary of Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, police forces from across Australia issued a joint statement calling for attendees to be peaceful.

“Police are lock-step in keeping Australians safe, and continue to work with all Australians, visitors, stakeholders, community leaders and leaders of faith to ensure Australian laws are understood,” the statement said.

“Police are planning and preparing for upcoming protests in some states and territories.”

Mr Albanese said the anniversary was a solemn occasion and “that those planning any events on October 7 should think again”.