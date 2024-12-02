New Zealand reports first case of H7 bird flu

[Source: Reuters]
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected at a poultry farm in New Zealand’s South Island.
Authorities said this is the first time the island nation has reported a highly pathogenic variant of avian influenza.
Tests showed a rural chicken farm in the Otago region identified the H7N6 subtype, Biosecurity New Zealand said in a statement.
It is not the H5N1 type that has spread globally and raised fears of human transmission.
“We are taking the find seriously … our testing shows it is unrelated to an H7 strain that was identified in Australia earlier this year,” an official said.
