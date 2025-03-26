Mediation key in conflict resolution: Wang

Despite ongoing global crises, China says it continues to position itself as a staunch advocate for peace and diplomacy – even in the wake of conflict.

On the sidelines of the Two Sessions in Beijing – China’s convening of Government officials for the opening of the new parliament year – Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi said that since the eruption of the Ukraine crisis, China has consistently called for political settlement and negotiation.

He said that China has been pushing for a peaceful resolution while remaining impartial in ongoing conflicts.

Wang added that China’s approach to the Ukraine conflict has focused on encouraging dialogue as shortly after the crisis broke out, President Xi Jinping proposed key points to guide efforts toward peace, emphasizing the importance of a fair and binding agreement.

The Minister said as part of its diplomatic drive, China released a position paper on the crisis, sent special representatives to engage with international partners, and initiated the Group of Friends for Peace at the United Nations, along with Brazil and other Global South countries.

“The relevant parties have not had their positions fully aligned, they all hope to have a fair and durable peace deal that is binding and accepted by all the parties concerned”

While the crisis drags on, the Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister assured that they remain committed to helping build conditions for peace.

He echoed President Xi Jinping’s views that security must be based on equality, urging that no nation should seek security at the expense of another.

He also pointed out that comprehensive and sustainable security that promotes peace is important – not just in Europe, but across the globe.

Wang added that the vision of peace was not limited to the Ukraine crisis as in the broader context of global instability, that conflict benefitted no one, while peace benefitted all.

When asked about the US President’s Plans for redeveloping the Gaza strip, the Chinese Foreign Minister said they have long been an advocate for peace in the Middle East, and China’s stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remained firm.

He said China believed that Gaza must remain part of Palestinian territory and supports the plans for restoring peace in the region, initiated by Egypt and other Arab nations.

Wang said that China has repeatedly called for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire and for humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

“Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people it is an inseparable part of the Palestinian territory. Changing its status by forceful means will not bring about peace but more destruction”

He said China continues to push for a two-state solution, advocating for an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, with both nations coexisting in peace.

The Minister said that as a strategic partner to Middle Eastern countries, China was committed in its support for Palestinian self-determination and remained unwavering, as they encouraged all parties to rise above differences to support the establishment of a Palestinian state.

He said in its diplomatic efforts, China’s resolve to contribute to peace in the region reflects its broader commitment to justice, cooperation, and the well-being of people elsewhere in the world.

