Judge orders US to restore funds for foreign aid programs

[Source: Reuters]

A federal judge ordered the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to restore funding.

Hundreds of foreign aid contractors who say they have been devastated by his 90-day blanket freeze, Politico reported late on Thursday.

The order blocks the Trump administration from canceling foreign aid contracts and awards that were in place before Trump took office on January 20.

The stated purpose in suspending of all foreign aid was to provide the opportunity to review programs for their efficiency and consistency with priorities, U.S. District Judge Amir Ali wrote in a filing in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

He added: “At least to date, defendants have not offered any explanation for why a blanket suspension of all congressionally appropriated foreign aid, which set off a shockwave and upended reliance interests for thousands of agreements with businesses, nonprofits, and organizations around the country, was a rational precursor to reviewing programs.”

Trump has attempted to dismantle government agencies and ordered them to prepare for wide-ranging job cuts, and several have already begun to lay off recent hires who lack full job security.

The Republican has also embarked on a massive government makeover, firing and sidelining hundreds of civil servants and top officials at agencies in his first steps toward downsizing the bureaucracy and installing more loyalists.