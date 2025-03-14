World

G7 seeks unity as Trump's tariffs

Reuters

March 14, 2025 11:05 am



Foreign ministers of leading Western democracies sought to show a united front in Canada.

After seven weeks of rising tensions between U.S. allies and President Donald Trump over his upending of foreign policy on Ukraine and imposition of tariffs.

The Group of Seven ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, along with the EU, convened in the remote tourist town of La Malbaie, nestled in the Quebec hills, for two days of meetings that in the past have been broadly consensual.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed his colleagues on talks on Tuesday with Ukraine in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Kyiv said it was ready to support a 30-day ceasefire deal.

But officials said ambiguous comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin had broken during the session, leaving delegates unclear where things stood.

In the run-up to the first G7 meeting of Canada’s presidency, the crafting of an agreed all-encompassing final statement has been tough, but diplomats said the atmosphere had been positive.

There was hope there could be an accord, something they said was vital to show unity. The meeting is scheduled to finish Friday morning.

A U.S. decision to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports immediately drew reciprocal measures from Canada and the EU, underscoring the tensions.

“Under @POTUS’s leadership, we are going to use forums like the G7 to counter our adversaries and stand by our allies. America First!”, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X as he arrived in Canada.

Washington had sought to impose red lines on language around Ukraine and opposed a separate declaration on curbing Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, a murky shipping network that eludes sanctions, while demanding more robust language on China.

A draft communique seen by Reuters, which diplomats said could still change and may not gain consensus, made no mention of possible new sanctions on Russia.

However, it emphasised the need for robust and credible security guarantees so that a ceasefire would be respected and that Ukraine would be able to deter and defend itself against future aggression.

The draft, substantially shorter than a statement in November that took aim at Russia, welcomed U.S. efforts in Jeddah and Ukraine’s commitment to an immediate ceasefire. It urged Russia to follow “unconditionally.”

Since Trump’s return to office on January 20 the United States has taken a less friendly stance with Ukraine and moved closer to Moscow, pushing for a quick deal to end the war and demanding European partners take on more of the burden without openly endorsing their role in future talks.

TARIFFS TO 51ST STATE

Trump has suggested the G8 might be revived with the return of Moscow 11 years after its membership in the group was suspended over its annexation of Crimea.

Even Japan, heavily reliant on American security guarantees, has found itself in Trump’s firing line.

“It’s very difficult. Maybe we should wait for the G8,” said one European diplomat ironically.

Nowhere have the difficulties for U.S. allies been more apparent than in Canada.

Relations between the United States and Canada are at an all-time low, thanks to Trump’s threats to impose tariffs on all imports from Canada and his constant musing about annexing the country to make it the 51st U.S.
state.

He went further on Thursday, warning Europe that he could slap 200% tariffs on wine imports if it did not back down on measures against American whiskey.

“It is not a meeting about how we’re going to take over Canada,” Rubio told reporters, highlighting how their relations have veered off course.

Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday she would be on the offensive at the G7.

“In every single meeting, I will raise the issue of tariffs to coordinate a response with the Europeans and to put pressure on the Americans,” she said.

The U.S. and Canada met on Thursday morning for bilateral talks, although diplomats said the question of tariffs had not been an issue in the joint sessions.

