Bodies of those killed in Iran helicopter crash being transported to Tabriz

[Source: CNN News]

The bodies of those killed in the helicopter crash that killed Iran’s president will be transported to the city of Tabriz, the head of the Iranian Red Crescent said, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News.

President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were among those killed.

Search and rescue efforts have ended, Pir-Hossein Kolivand said.

The helicopter crashed while traveling from Iran’s East Azerbaijan province to the city of Tabriz, Tasnim reported.