Fijiana bows out of Vancouver 7s

Reapi Ulunisau. [Source: World Rugby]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side lost to Australia 29-5 in the Vancouver 7s cup quarter-finals.

The Saiasi Fuli-coached side could not hold on to a strong attacking game from the Aussies.

Australia fed in four tries in the first half with a double from Maddison Levi and a try each from Alysia Fakaosilea and Madison Ashby.

Australia led 22-0 at halftime before Fiji’s Reapi Ulunisau replied with a try in the 10th minute.

Fiji trailed 22-5 before Lily Dick made the last say for Australia.

The Fiji men’s 7s team will face Argentina at 4.05pm.