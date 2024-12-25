Weightlifting Fiji celebrates succesful year this christmas

[File Photo]

Faith has been a cornerstone for the athletes of Weightlifting Fiji, says coach Henry Elder.

This is as they celebrate and enjoy time with family this festive season.

On this Christmas Day,Elder reflects on the season as a time to pause, look back, and remember the significance of Christ’s birth.

He describes 2024 as an extraordinary year for the team, excelling in ways they never imagined.

For Elder and the Weightlifting Fiji family, this Christmas is a moment to celebrate their journey and the faith that has guided them every step of the way.