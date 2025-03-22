Vatuwaqa Rugby hosts cleanup campaign

[ Source: FLiCK Hygiene Fiji / Facebook ]

More than 100 members of the Flick Vatuwaqa Rugby Club got together today for a community clean-up campaign in their area.

Members cleared drains and walkways, cut overgrown grass, remove mosquito breeding areas, and install solar lights to ensure the community remains safe and clean.

At the heart of this effort was Flick Hygiene, the event’s major sponsor and a long-time supporter of the Vatuwaqa Rugby Club for over seven years.

The Vatuwaqa Rugby Club’s clean-up event was more than just about waste management; it was a demonstration that positive change is always possible through collaboration at all levels.

