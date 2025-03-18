Three weeks suspension for Murray

Motikiai Murray.

Fijian Drua flanker, Motikiai Murray, will miss three weeks of Super Rugby Pacific action due to suspension.

The Super Rugby Pacific Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) has found Murray guilty of committing a dangerous tackle in contravention of Law 9.13.

The tackle occurred in the 79th minute of the match between the Drua and ACT Brumbies at GIO Stadium last Friday.

FPRC upheld the red card issued to Murray and determined the mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches was appropriate.

In light of the player accepting he committed an act of foul play as well as mitigating factors such as an exemplary disciplinary record, the FPRC applied the full 50 per cent reduction in sanction.

It was determined that Murray cannot apply to take part in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme in this case.

The suspension means he’ll miss the Western Force clash this week as well as the Crusaders and Highlanders games.

